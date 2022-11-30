Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Decreases By 72.6%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the October 31st total of 87,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Tian Ruixiang

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Up 1.8 %

TIRX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,713. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Tian Ruixiang has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

