Short Interest in Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Expands By 146.9%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 146.9% from the October 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Stock Performance

Top Glove Co. Bhd. stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,328. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

