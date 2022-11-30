Short Interest in Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Rises By 51.6%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,952,700 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the October 31st total of 13,824,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,656. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $63.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.6387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.84%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

