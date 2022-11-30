Short Interest in Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Decreases By 79.2%

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the October 31st total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Tower One Wireless Stock Up 6.0 %

TOWTF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 103,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,331. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.08. Tower One Wireless has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

