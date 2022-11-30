Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Drops By 36.0%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the October 31st total of 346,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.0 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TUERF shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

