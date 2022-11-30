Short Interest in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Increases By 26.7%

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 592,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Transactions at TrueCar

In other news, Director Christopher W. Claus acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 224,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 382,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TrueCar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.24. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

TRUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on TrueCar to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TrueCar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of TrueCar to $2.75 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

TrueCar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.