Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Declines By 32.3%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,968.0 days.
Tsuruha Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSUSF opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04. Tsuruha has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $125.40.
Tsuruha Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tsuruha (TSUSF)
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for Tsuruha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsuruha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.