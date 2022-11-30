Short Interest in Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Declines By 32.3%

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,968.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSUSF opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04. Tsuruha has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $125.40.

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. As of October 15, 2021, the company operated 2,448 stores in Japan and 22 stores in Thailand. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

