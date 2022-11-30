Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Increases By 90.4%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DMO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 77,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,457. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 45.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,774 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 165,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.