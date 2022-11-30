Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Increases By 90.4%

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 90.4% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:DMO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 77,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,457. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
