Siacoin (SC) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $137.49 million and $1.64 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,838.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00464170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003009 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022774 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00118252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00826410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.65 or 0.00669025 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00250166 BTC.

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,596,742,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

