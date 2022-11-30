Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Critical Analysis

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Sify Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sify Technologies and Grindr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sify Technologies and Grindr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sify Technologies $362.79 million 0.71 $16.59 million N/A N/A Grindr N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Grindr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sify Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sify Technologies and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sify Technologies 3.63% 14.84% 4.41% Grindr N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Grindr on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. The Digital Services segment offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services including cloud and storage solutions, managed services, value added services, domestic and international managed services; and technology integration services include system integration, data centers build, network, security solutions, remote and onsite infrastructure management, managed security services, as well as sale of hardware and software. This segment also offers applications integration services, such as talent management, supply chain management, online assessment, web development, document management, content, digital signature, digital certificate-based authentication, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; and sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific applications; supply chain software, and eLearning software development services; and operates web portals. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bi, trans, and queer people to connect, express themselves, and discover the world around them. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in West Hollywood, California.

