Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 183,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the second quarter valued at $12,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sight Sciences by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 234,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 31,636 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,517,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Price Performance

Sight Sciences Company Profile

SGHT stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.21. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.79.

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.