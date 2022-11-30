Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.50.

Several research analysts have commented on SXYAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 306 to CHF 303 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Price Performance

SXYAY opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. Sika has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

About Sika

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.