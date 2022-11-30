Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 3.5%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) shares were down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 646,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.66 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 56.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 116.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 207,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 111,482 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,229,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,510,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Stories

