Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 251.8% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of SIXWF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,245. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. Sixth Wave Innovations has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20.

Get Sixth Wave Innovations alerts:

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.