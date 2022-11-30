Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,629 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Skillz were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Skillz by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 587,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 436,059 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Skillz by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Skillz by 2,360.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 137,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Skillz by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,816 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Skillz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Skillz Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. 143,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681,305. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The stock has a market cap of $382.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.20. Skillz Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.73 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 51.24% and a negative net margin of 115.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skillz

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

See Also

