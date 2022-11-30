SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLC Agrícola Price Performance

SLCJY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,081. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. SLC Agrícola has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut SLC Agrícola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include soybean, corn, and cotton crops, as well as soybean seeds, brachiaria seeds, mung beans, popcorn, seed corn, wheat, stylis, and permanent livestock. It also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture.

Featured Stories

