Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 1,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCAF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.