Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Update

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance
NYSE SQM traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.55. 103,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,814. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.