Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Short Interest Update

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE SQM traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.55. 103,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,814. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,081,000 after purchasing an additional 954,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $43,365,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 475,285 shares during the period. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

