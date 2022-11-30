Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Trading Down 5.2%

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.34 and last traded at C$6.35. Approximately 226,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 194,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

Several analysts have commented on SLS shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Solaris Resources from C$19.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Solaris Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$797.66 million and a PE ratio of -9.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.35.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

