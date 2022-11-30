Solstein Capital LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Solstein Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 189,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Water ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.84. 16,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Invesco Global Water ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.