Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of SOHON stock remained flat at $22.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.