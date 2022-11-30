Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $155.19 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a market cap of $155.19 million and approximately $401.48 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,838.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010237 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040751 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021557 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00245838 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00799023 USD and is up 1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $338.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

