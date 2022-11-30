Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Shares Down 4.4%

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.52 and last traded at $64.90. 15,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 594,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 143.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 34.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

