SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRMGF remained flat at $16.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50.
About SpareBank 1 SMN
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpareBank 1 SMN (SRMGF)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SMN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.