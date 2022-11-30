SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SRMGF remained flat at $16.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

