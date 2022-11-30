SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $163.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,345. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

