SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Boosted by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.6% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.12. The stock had a trading volume of 121,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,374,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day moving average is $162.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

