Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the October 31st total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNMSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Spin Master Price Performance

SNMSF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.67. 290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.01 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Spin Master Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

