Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Up 88.4% in November

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,400 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the October 31st total of 233,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Splash Beverage Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter worth $97,000. TRH Financial LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter worth $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 1,426,410 shares during the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of SBEV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. 151,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Splash Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

