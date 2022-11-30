Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,900 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the October 31st total of 396,800 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Spok Stock Performance

Shares of SPOK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. 6,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. Spok has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is -127.55%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Spok

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 276,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Todd J. Stein acquired 117,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $861,812.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 732,310 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,186.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 272,199 shares of company stock worth $1,991,138. Insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spok in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Spok by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Spok in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

