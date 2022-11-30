Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWSSW remained flat at $0.02 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. Springwater Special Situations has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Springwater Special Situations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Springwater Special Situations by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 298,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 201,110 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Springwater Special Situations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000.

