STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $103.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $55.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 1.11. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 116.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 46.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 16.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 25.8% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 122,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 25,129 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

