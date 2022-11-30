Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €63.20 ($65.15) and last traded at €63.00 ($64.95). 22,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €62.75 ($64.69).

Stabilus Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.81.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

