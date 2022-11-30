Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0227 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Status has a market cap of $78.91 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02284931 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,068,400.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

