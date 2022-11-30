Status Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.32 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $79.59 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,051.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010787 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040560 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021217 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00247123 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02284931 USD and is up 2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,068,400.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

