Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $106.78. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.