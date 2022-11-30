Steem Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $69.54 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,838.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000623 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00464170 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003009 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00022774 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00118252 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00826410 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.65 or 0.00669025 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005966 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00250166 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.