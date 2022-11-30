StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

