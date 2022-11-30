StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 1.5 %

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

Insider Transactions at Bridgeline Digital

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 39,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 48,676 shares of company stock worth $67,319. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Featured Articles

