StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Up 1.5 %
Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.
Insider Transactions at Bridgeline Digital
Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.