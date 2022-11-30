StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. BSQUARE has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

