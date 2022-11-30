StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

RCON remained flat at $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday. 63,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,823. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

