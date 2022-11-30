Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €14.50 ($14.95) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stora Enso Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. 10,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,051. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

