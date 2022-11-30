Suku Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.33 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Suku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Suku has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Suku has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

