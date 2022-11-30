Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Down 78.0% in November

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,372. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and others; battery materials, such as nickel hydroxides, lithium nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxides, and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide; and crystal materials, including lithium tantalates/lithium niobates, optical isolators, faraday rotators, and substitute gallium gadolinium garnet.

