Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 268,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,255. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,300,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.