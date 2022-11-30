Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$53.00 at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
SU stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 268,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,255. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $42.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suncor Energy (SU)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.