Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) Announces GBX 0.80 Dividend

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SUP opened at GBX 100.70 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £117.44 million and a PE ratio of 882.27. Supreme has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 245 ($2.93).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.03) price target on shares of Supreme in a research note on Tuesday.

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.

