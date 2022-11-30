Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.99

Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.99 and traded as high as $25.90. Surrey Bancorp shares last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 621 shares changing hands.

Surrey Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Surrey Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, and Virginia and the surrounding area. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, overdrafts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surrey Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surrey Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.