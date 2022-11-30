Susquehanna Raises Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $16.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

HPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

HPE opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

