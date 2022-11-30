Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW) Shares Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 989,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,999 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Swiftmerge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $37,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $47,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition during the first quarter worth $243,000.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Swiftmerge Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVCPW opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Company Profile

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses operating in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.