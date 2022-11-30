Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TYOYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut Taiyo Yuden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Taiyo Yuden Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TYOYY remained flat at $128.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Taiyo Yuden has a 52 week low of $99.29 and a 52 week high of $244.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average is $130.31.

Taiyo Yuden Company Profile

Taiyo Yuden Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells electronic components worldwide. It offers multilayer ceramic capacitors for use in smartphones, automobiles, and other devices; inductors used in electronic equipment power and high-frequency circuits; integrated modules and devices, including film bulk acoustic resonator/surface acoustic wave devices for mobile communications and power supply modules; and other electronic components, such as energy devices used as backup power equipment for smart meters and other similar products, as well as peak current assistance for LED flashes.

Featured Articles

