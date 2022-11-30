Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Short Interest Update

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 574,700 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talaris Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TALS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,830. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. Talaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $16.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Talaris Therapeutics

TALS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

